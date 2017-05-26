Bella Thorne Wants To Forget She Ever Met Scott Disick After Cannes Trip

Poor Bella Thorne! One minute Scott Disick was all about the former Disney starlet, then he cast her aside a day later to be with an ex. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she wants to forget that she ever met the reality star.

Bella Thorne learned the hard way the Scott Disick, 34, is a player who is gonna play! It sure was romantic when he whisked the 19-year-old off to Cannes where they shared a villa, until he sent her packing so he could romance more women, including his ex Chloe Bartoli, 26. “Bella is still young and pretty inexperienced, so many people warned her and she didn’t listen. She thought she could handle Scott, but she’s just not as grown up as she likes to think. She wants to forget she ever even met him. He’s hurt her so much that she’s swearing off dating,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

She has to be SO embarrassed by what went down, being humiliated in front of the entire world like that! Bella and Scott were first seen out on a few dates in LA, then things seemed to be getting serious when they showed up on the French Riviera together. The pair brought the heat when the couple was photographed poolside cuddling and kissing, and it seemed like they were really into each other.

Unfortunately, Scott has a short attention span when so many beautiful women are around and just ONE DAY after Bella was sitting on his lap and making out with him, he tossed her to the side in favor of his ex Chloe. The two were photographed on May 25 with The Lord grabbing her butt and getting super handsy with the bikini-clad stylist, on the exact same lounger where he romanced Bella.

The actress did her best to brush it off like it was her decision to leave, as after the pics of Scott and Chloe dropped, she took to Twitter and announced, “Yo this # cannes fancy life isn’t for me,.” She later added “I’m not talking to Scott or anyone else,” confirming she’s on a break from men at the moment. “She cares a lot about what people think, she’s sensitive. She feels very judged and she’s embarrassed. She’s trying to act like she does’t care but this has really thrown her, she’s been crying on and off since it happened,” our insider adds.

