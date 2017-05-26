Bella Thorne Reportedly Ditched Scott Disick After Being Shocked By His Wild Partying

Splashnews

Chloe Bartoli, you can have Scott Disick! Bella Thorne reportedly ditched Scott in Cannes after spending a day with him as she was caught completely off guard by his heavy drinking.

Bella Thorne, 19, likes to have a good time — but with limits. She was shocked by 33-year-old Scott Disick‘s partying in Cannes on May 24, an insider told TMZ. When he invited her to Cannes, she was apparently hesitant knowing his past, so she brought along her big sis, Dani. Her parents were allegedly also worried, but didn’t want to say anything since she is an adult. This isn’t too surprising to us, as we told you that Scott was really getting into the partying lifestyle while in Cannes, especially after seeing Kourtney Kardashian all over her young new fling. “Scott‘s not dealing well with Kourt moving on,” our insider revealed.

“His PDA with Bella is the most intense double standard, but he just can’t accept seeing Kourt with any other guys. He’s so angry and upset, that he’s coping with it by partying the pain away with Bella,” our source added. Of course Kourtney has been getting closer with Younes Benjima, 24; they also were spotted PDAing in Cannes. We’re actually hearing that’s part of the reason Scott called his ex-fling, Chloe — he knew it would get under Kourtney’s skin, since they have a past. (Scott was first spotted with Chloe in June 2015 when he was still with Kourtney.)

“Scott has known Chloe for years and they have always been incredibly flirtatious. She has been crushing on Scott since she was a teenager and let everyone know it including Kourtney,” an insider close to Scott told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott always played it down and told Kourt they were platonic, but just seeing Chloe drove her insane with jealousy. Kourt isn’t a jealous person in general, but Chloe really got under her skin.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott’s partying is getting out of control?

