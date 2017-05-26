Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rocked The Same Hairstyle — Cute Twinning Moment

REX/Shutterstock

The BFFs looked gorgeous at the Cannes Film Festival in France, rocking a nearly identical hair look a few days apart! Get the exact details from their hairstylist Jen Atkin below!

Kendall Jenner, 21, rocked this sexy and sweet knotted updo on May 20 at the premiere for 120 Beats Per Minute. Her best friend Bella Hadid, 20, rocked a very similar style at the amfAR gala on May 25. They have the same hairstylist, Jen Atkin — and it’s obvious these friends are constantly trading style secrets! The style is basically a bun on the crown of the head, with a little “tail” of hair sticking out — that gives it a modern twist. Kendall rocked a middle part while Bella pulled all of her hair back for a slick style.

Jen broke down how to get both looks on her Instagram. First, here is how to get Kendall’s updo. She started by prepping hair with OUAI Wave Spray and MarulaOil Extended Styling Primer. She dried her hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (which I also use and love) and a Christophe Robin Boar Bristle Brush. She added Beauty Works hair extensions for fullness and length. She then straightened hair with Paul Mitchell Neuro Tools Flat Iron and added Shu Uemura Oil for smoothness and shine. She pulled hair into a crest bun and secured with bungee bands and bobby pins. She added some bumble & bumble Multi-Talented Sculpting Gel for hold. She finished the look with Balmain Session Strong Hold Hairspray. For extra fullness, she filled in any sparse areas on the head with the Anastasia Brow Palette — love that trick!

Of course, Bella’s look is extremely similar! Here’s the exact how to from Jen: “Prep hair with OUAI Wave Spray from midlength to ends and use OUAI Soft Mousse at the roots. Dry using the Dyson Supersonic Blow Dryer and a Christophe Robin Boat Bristle Brush. Straighten with a ghd platinum styler. Add Beauty Works Hair Extensions. Blend hairline with Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer. Use a hair net and bobby pins to create the bun style. Fill in with Anastasia Brow Palette. Finish with Paul Mitchell Extra Body Hairspray.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner’s hairstyle?

