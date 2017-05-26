Ariana Grande Vows To Perform Benefit Concert For Victims In ‘Brave’ City Of Manchester

REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande revealed her courageous plans to return to Manchester to perform again at a benefit concert after the horrific bombing at her show. See the touching letter she shared with her fans that will break your heart.

Ariana Grande revealed her plans to perform a benefit concert in Manchester after the terrifying bombing at her show on Monday, May 22 that left 22 dead and 64 wounded. The 23 year-old wrote in an emotional letter on May 26, “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.” Ariana has reportedly suspended the remained of her Dangerous Woman tour, but vowed that the horrific attack wouldn’t stop her from spreading her message.

“From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman tour together,” she wrote, “I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. To meet their friends they’ve made online. To express themselves. This will not change that.”

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 26, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Ariana offered to be there for her fans in any way she could in the aftermath of such a tragedy. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I can possibly give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way,” she wrote. “The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this pass week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.”

