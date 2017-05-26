Ariana Grande Shares Beautiful Letter Remembering Fallen Fans Of Manchester Attack

SplashNews

So powerful. In the wake of the tragic Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande shared a heartfelt letter remembering her fallen fans on May 26. The singer poured her soul into the message, mourning those lost and celebrating their lives.

Ariana Grande, 23, shared her heartfelt sympathies to all those suffering after the horrific Manchester attack. The singer took to social media with a powerful message on May 26. “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” she wrote. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I can possibly give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.” The singer reportedly suspended her tour after 22 fans were killed and 64 others injured from an explosion caused by a nail bomb.

“The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out,” Ariana continued, encouraging her fans to stay strong. “I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this pass week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday [May 22].”

“I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing, Ariana wrote. “We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win. I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me.” The singer vowed to perform a benefit concert for the victims in the “brave” city.

Ariana encouraged the world to unite in the face of hatred. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before. I’ll be returning to Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” she added. “From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. This will not change that.”

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 26, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

HollywoodLifers, feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.