Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Dating? She Reveals The Truth About What’s Really Going On

Splashnews

Are Bella Thorne and Scott Disick together? Not so fast! The ‘Famous In Love’ star, 19, just revealed what’s actually happening after photos surfaced of them all over each other at Cannes.

The world went absolutely bananas on May 24 when Scott Disick, 33, was spotted poolside with Bella Thorne, 19, kissing and being very handsy. A day later, he was seen again in France with his former fling, Chloe Bartoli, kissing her poolside. So what’s going on? Well, Bella’s fans kept asking her on Twitter and finally she responded. “Hahahah I’m not talking to Scott or anyone else,” she tweeted, with the hashtag “don’t f-ck with it.”

Another asked her what she was doing with the father of three, to which she answered, “Legit nothing trolololo.” She also previously admitted that the “Cannes fancy life” isn’t for her. So what happened? Well it’s possible it could have to do with the fact he was spotted with Chloe less than 24 hours after his hook up with Bella — and they were all over each other too. You may remember he has a past with Chloe — they were spotted together in June 2015 when he was still with Kourtney Kardashian. So the fact that he was kissing, cuddling, and grabbing her butt a day after cozying up with Bella, probably didn’t rub her the right way.

“She’s never been treated like this,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She went from having the best time to just wanting to go home.” Luckily she did have her sister Dani there for support. “She’s not serious with Scott, but she was not expecting him to ditch out on her like this. She was so depressed over it, she skipped the AmfAR Gala and spent the night in her sister’s room instead.”

So, do you think Bella should avoid Scott altogether now? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.