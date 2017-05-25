Kourtney Kardashian’s New Man, Younes Bendjima, Replacing Scott Disick On ‘KUWTK’?

SplashNews

There’s a new man in town! As Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s romance continues to heat up, many are wondering if he’ll replace Scott Disick on ‘KUWTK.’ Kim for one certainly thinks so, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Season 14 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians hasn’t even started yet and it’s already generating tons of buzz! Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 39, new romance with Younes Bendjima, 24, could easily become the show’s main plot line, but what does that mean for Scott Disick? Will he be replaced by the younger model? Kim Kardashian, 36, certainly thinks so! “She’s all for Kourtney having fun with Younes because they have a lot in common. Unlike Scott, he’s an athlete who really cares about living clean. He works out and likes organic food just like Kourtney and isn’t interested in partying. Kim thinks they’re a TV-ready couple. She even teased Younes about replacing Scott on KUWTK!”

As the conclusion of season 13 draws nearer, fans are beginning to wonder what they’ll do without a weekly dose of Kim and her crazy family. Don’t stress out too much though, because the filming of season 14 is totally underway! The Selfish author shared the amazing news via Instagram on May 25, by posting a photo of herself talking on the phone in grey sweatpants on the couch with a camera and microphone nearby. So far we haven’t seen any cameras following Kourtney, Younes, or Kendall Jenner in Cannes — but you never know! We’d love to see their international vacation played out on TV, especially after seeing how hot and heavy Kourtney has become with her new beau.

Seriously though, their PDA has been OFF THE CHARTS over the past few days in the South of France. Normally the mother-of-three doesn’t like flaunting her love in front of strangers or photographers, but it’s like she’s an entirely different woman now. Younes has awakened this adventurous and care-free side of her. We’ve never seen Kourtney on a jet ski before, and their wild sex life must be a great mood enhancer!

Season 14 🎥 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 25, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Younes will replace Scott on KUWTK? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.