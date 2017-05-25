Kourtney Kardashian & Younes’ Hot PDA — He Kisses Her Neck In Sexy New Pic

SplashNews

Once again, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are heating things up in Cannes! New pics of the hot couple on a yacht surfaced on May 25, and they might feature the pair’s sexiest PDA yet. He can’t keep his lips off her!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is currently living her best life in Cannes, and it’s partly thanks to her new man, Younes Bendjima, 24. The two have been inseparable during their vacation in France, and it all continued on May 25 with yet another lavish boat day. While parading around the yacht in their bathing suits, Kourt and Younes packed on the PDA — photographers even caught him sneaking up behind her and planting kisses on her neck! Meanwhile, in pics where they were facing the cameras, Kourtney had a huge smile on her face and looked to be having a great time.

Things have been heating up between Kourtney and Younes in recent weeks, while at the same time, her ex, Scott Disick, 33, is also moving on with someone much younger. The 33-year-old is, coincidentally, in Cannes, too, and he’s with 19-year-old Bella Thorne! Fans were shocked when these two were first photographed together earlier this month, and our jaws totally dropped when new pics with his hands all over her surfaced on May 24. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Scott’s three kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, are back at home, spending time with Kris Jenner, 61, and Khloe Kardashian, 33.

Don’t expect things to get too serious between Scott and Bella, though — HollywoodLife.com has heard that he’s only spending so much time with her to make Kourtney jealous. “This [trip to Cannes] was a very last minute trip, and it was all for revenge on Kourtney,” a Kardashian source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Scott got totally jealous when he saw pics of Kourt and Younes packing on the PDA, which is when he booked the vacation, our inside revealed. Looks like we’ll have to see what happens when this love square gets back to reality!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourt and Younes as a couple? Do you think they’ll last?

