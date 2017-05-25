‘Will & Grace’: How The Reboot Will Explain Now-Confusing Series Finale

Courtesy of NBC

‘Will & Grace’ is coming back! But wait, how exactly? The original series ended in 2006 with a finale that didn’t really allow for any new episodes, at least. Well, the same ‘kind’ of episodes. So how will the revival airing later this year work around that ending?

We can’t deny that we are so excited for the revival of our all time favorite NBC show, Will & Grace. However, we are just a little confused about how this whole thing is gonna go down, considering what happened in the show’s finale. You see, the end of Will & Grace was, quite literally, the end of Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) — their friendship that is. The final episode of the beloved series, which aired in May 2006, centered around the slowly unraveling relationship between the show’s central characters, and their eventual reconciliation. This took place over the course of about 20 years. Click here to see pictures of the Will & Grace revival.

The two best friends got into a huge fight over Grace’s decision to reunite with Leo (Harry Connick, Jr.), whose baby she was carrying. Grace and Leo moved to Rome, where they raised their daughter Laila before later moving back to New York City. There was a two-year time skip that showed the audience that Will and Grace had been estranged that entire time, and that Will got back together with his partner Vince (Bobby Cannavale) and they had a son, Ben. All this time their friends Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) — who of course end up hanging together for the rest of forever — had been trying to reconcile them, but it just didn’t work. Around 18 years later, Ben and Laila happen to meet at college, just like Will and Grace did. The former best friends run into each other while moving their kids into their dorms and finally mend their broken relationship. Eventually their children get married. Cue the tears!

So how are they gonna get themselves out of this pickle if the revival is set in the present day, when the pair would still technically not be on speaking terms? “The finale posited that Will and Grace remained estranged well into their 50s,” Mike Ausiello, of our sister site TVLine, said, while giving the scoop on how the revival will handle the sticky situation. “That will clearly be scrubbed from the history books. Completely eliminating Will and Grace’s now-teenage children (with Leo and Vince, respectively) from the revival equation will likely prove more of a challenge. But that’s what boarding school is for, right?”

