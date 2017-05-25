Ottawa Senators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Live Stream Game 7: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s go time! The NHL Eastern Conference Finals between the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins has come down to a decisive game seven. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream on May 25 at 8pm EST to see who will move on to the Stanley Cup championship.

What a series this has been between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins! It’s been going back and forth between the two teams ever since it began back on May 13. Now here we are with the teams playing in game seven where the winner will go on to face the Nashville Predators in the NHL Championship while the loser’s season comes to a crashing end. Pittsburgh had a chance to wrap things up in game six and punch their ticket to defend their 2016 Stanley Cup title, but Ottawa put up quite a fight inside the Canadian Tire Centre, going up 2-1. Goalie Craig Anderson, 36, redeemed himself after their brutal 7-0 drubbing in game five where he let four Penguins goals past him in the first quarter before getting pulled from net duty.

The action shifts back to Pittsburgh for game seven and hopefully all of the powerful energy the Penguins have had inside PPG Paints Arena will help the team’s fortunes. After their game five shutout at home, they’re surely hoping to repeat that kind of magic. It’s not like they didn’t challenge Ottawa hard in game six, as they had 45 shots on Craig. But he was just THAT good in stopping all but Evgeny Malkin‘s second period goal. The Senators’ Bobby Ryan countered on a power play goal then Mike Hoffman scored a minute into the third period to put them up 2-1 and the team was able to hold onto that lead and force game seven.

The Senators has 30 shots on Pen’s goalie Matt Murray, who wasn’t able to keep alive the magic he had in their game five shutout. Pittsburgh has proven they’re able to come alive in tough situations, as they were driven to a game seven by the Washington Capitals in the second round and were able to come out alive. Now they’ve got to do it again if they want a chance at back to back Stanley Cups.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Penguins will rally and win game seven to advance to the Stanley Cup finals?

