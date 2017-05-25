Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

Crunch time. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to close out the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston during game 5 of their playoff series. At stake is a trip to the NBA Finals. Watch all the action on May 25th at 8:30pm EST online here!

The 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers need one more win in the Eastern Conference Finals in order to return for their third straight appearance in the NBA Finals. LeBron James and his Cavs teammates will try for that win, on the road, against a relentless Boston Celtics squad who have been battling without their injured playmaker Isaiah Thomas. Waiting for the winner of the Cavs/Celtics series are the Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors who are making their third straight trip to the finals. Boston has been the only team to beat the Cavs in the playoffs and could very well be the team who can slay the dragon that is the Cavaliers team.

The Cavaliers are up 3-1 and need one more win to clinch the best of 7 series to finish an almost perfect playoff run to the finals. The Cavs were undefeated during the 2017 NBA postseason, until game 3, on May 21st, when the Celtics beat the Cavs in Cleveland 108-111. In that game, the otherwise perfect LeBron was good for only 11 points, shooting 4 for 13 on the floor. King James came roaring back to life in Game 4 in Cleveland, on May 23rd, putting up 34 points to pair nicely with Kyrie Irving who dropped 42 on the Celtics.

LeBron is arguably the greatest player to ever step onto a court and he may never again fail to perform the way he did in game 3 of this series. The only chance the Celtics have of slowing down LeBron in this critical game 5, is if LeBron slips in the shower before the game and breaks his ankle. Good luck Celtics fans, you are going to need it!

Kyrie Irving: calm in the clutch for #KYRIDICULOUS moments like these.

RETWEET to vote Ky for #GameWinneroftheYear at the #NBAAwards. pic.twitter.com/MEqs9n1hrn — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 24, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this deadly game of basketball where two teams step onto the floor but only one may walk off? Will the Cavaliers finish off the Celtics or can Boston survive and fight again in game 6? Let us know who you got in this one!