Tigres UANL Vs. Guadalajara Game 1 Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Clausura Final

¡Gol! It all comes down to this, as Tigres UANL will clash with Guadalajara’s Chivas in the first leg of Liga MX’s 2017 Clausura final! Game 1 takes place on May 25 and starts at 10:00 PM ET, so tune in to watch every thrilling second.

Liga MX’s Liquilla is about to come to an exciting close, with the red hot Tigres UANL battling the incredibly popular C.D. Guadalajara for the 2017 Clausura championship. It’s goats versus tigers, with Tigres being picked as the favorite to raise the trophy. Yet, Chivas are known to be stubborn, so don’t expect Guadalajara to give up the title without a fight. The first leg of this two-game playoff takes place at Estadio Universitario, so soccer fans better be ready to see Mexico’s best in action.

Tigres went 4-0 (aggregate) over Club Tijuana in the semifinals, completely mauling the No. 1 ranked Xolos to get to their second consecutive Liga MX tournament final. Tigres won the 2016 Apertura tournament in Dec. 2016, beating Club America on penalties in the final. Tigres scored eighteen goals in six games, allowing only just two, according to ESPN FC. Andre-Pierre Gignac has led Nuevo Leon to dominate the playoffs and they’re just 180 minutes away from ending the 2016-17 season as the undisputed champions.

As for the Chivas, Quadalajara lost the first leg with Atlas in the quarterfinals, tying things up in the second leg and advancing only by the hair of their chinny-chin-chins. The same results happened in the semis. When fighting Toluca, the Chivas couldn’t outscore their competition. They ended their series with Toluca tied, 2-2 (aggregate) and only advanced to the finals because they had a better finish in the regular season. If the Chivas have been slacking off during the playoffs, then they’re in for a rude awakening.

If Guadalajara doesn’t score at least one away goal in this first leg, then their goose will likely be cooked. As is it, the Chivas haven’t beaten Tigres in nearly five years, with their last victory over UANL coming in the 2012 Apertura tournament, according to Fox Sports. The Chivas, despite being massively popular, haven’t won a major Liga MX title in more than 10 years. If they don’t shape up, that drought won’t end anytime soon.

