T.I. & Tiny At War: Family Friend Insists She Won’t Be His ‘Doormat’ Anymore

The battle is on! Apparently, Tiny’s been telling her friends that if T.I. throws shade at her on Instagram, then she’s going to come back swinging. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that if T.I. wants drama, then Tiny will show him who the REAL boss is!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, refuses to take any crap from T.I., 36! The rapper posted something on his Instagram page on May 21 that seemed to point directly at his soon-to-be-ex-wife. He posted a phrase from actor DL Hughley, 54, that said, “Don’t EVER disrespect somebody who ALWAYS made sure you were straight.” So in response, Tiny took to her own Instagram page to post the phrase, “Ain’t perfect…but I’m solid.” T.I. has been showing off his flawless romance with Bernice Burgos, 37, so Tiny had to find a way to fire back at him.

“Tiny couldn’t help herself,” a family friend of Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s so mad that TIP’s trying to manipulate the situation and blame her for not being ‘solid’ when he’s the one that cheated. It’s bad enough that he betrayed her, but now he’s trying to blame her for it, it’s disgusting. She had to defend herself, she had no choice.” At this point, if T.I. is looking for trouble, then Tiny will give him lots of it!

“If he thinks she’s just going to lay down and let him disrespect her, he’s wrong,” the source tells us. “She’s done playing the doormat. If he wants war, she’s ready to battle.” Yikes! Not only is Tiny in a battle with her estranged husband, but she’s in one with his new girlfriend as well. We EXCLUSIVELY reported that the two women had a nasty phone call when Bernice called T.I. only for Tiny to answer the phone. And that’s when things really heated up!

“Bernice called TIP’s office number at the house and Tiny accidentally picked it up and it was a wrap! Tiny went in!” an insider told HollywoodLife.com on May 23. “She was yelling and screaming louder than fire stuck in traffic. She basically told Bernice she’s the cause of ruining her marriage and her life.”

