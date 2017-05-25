Bernice Burgos Furious T.I. Is ‘Hiding Their Relationship: She ‘Wants His Attention’

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

We don’t know how long Bernice Burgos and T.I. have allegedly been seeing each other, but HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that she thinks it’s about time she got some more ‘attention.’ Bernice is mad that the still married T.I. is hiding their relationship.

“Bernice [Burgos] isn’t being too understanding,” a source close to T.I., 36, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She‘s started complaining that she feels like he’s hiding their relationship. She’s nagging at him to take her out somewhere public. She‘s wants all the attention she can get.” While we get why Bernice would want to have a public relationship with her alleged beau, the “Live Your Life” rapper is still very much married to his wife Tiny, 41, no matter how estranged they are. Click here to see a timeline of their messy love triangle.

The longtime couple share three children — Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, 12, Major Philant Harris, 9, and Heiress Diana Harris, 1 — who they have tried very hard to keep out of all the drama surrounding them. It would be hard for T.I. to bring his relationship with his alleged side chick all the way into the public eye without his little ones ever hearing about it. Additionally, T.I. and Tiny have continued to set aside their differences for big family occasions — like Major and Heiress’ birthdays — ever since she filed for divorce in December 2016, and we’re sure he doesn’t want to upset her so they can keep that trend going.

A source close to T.I. previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper is trying to keep his relationship with Bernice on the “down low” right now and regrets “letting it get so public so fast.” He’s also said he’s busy working right now and doesn’t want to “make a big spectacle of everything.” So if Bernice wants all his attention, she may have to get in line behind both his children and his career!

