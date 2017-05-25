T.I. & Bernice Burgos: Why She’d Love To Have A Little Baby Boy With The Rapper

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

OMG! T.I. and Bernice Burgos may have just started dating, but she’s already hoping they have a baby together — specifically, she wants a ‘little boy.’ She thinks they would have ‘the most beautiful son,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Bernice [Burgos] loves being a mom. You’d never know it if you just looked at her, but she has two kids, both girls. She’s always wanted a little boy, and now that she’s with T.I., she’s started making jokes about being his next baby mama. But it’s not really a joke because she’d love to have a little boy with him. He’s such a great dad. He’s there for all his kids, and she thinks they would have the most beautiful son,” a friend of Bernice’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Obviously, T.I., 36, and Bernice would make beautiful babies together, but maybe she should hold off on wanting kids with the rapper — at least until he stops hiding their relationship. As we recently told you, Bernice is “furious” that T.I.’s “hiding their relationship.” A source told us, “She’s nagging at him to take her out somewhere public. She‘s wants all the attention she can get.”

If you ask us, it doesn’t sound like T.I. and Bernice are ready to have kids together. They just started dating — he’s fresh out of a longterm relationship with his ex, Tiny — and it sounds like they have some issues they need to work through. Brining a baby into the world would only make their lives more difficult. Click here to see a relationship timeline for T.I., Tiny, and Bernice Burgos!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Bernice Burgos and T.I. have a baby together? Tell us how you feel below.

