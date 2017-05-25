Scott Disick & Bella Thorne: Why He’s ‘Partying The Pain Away’ With Sexy Younger Woman

SplashNews

Scott Disick knows how to put on a good front for the cameras. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that although he’s been getting cozy with Bella Thorne, it’s all because he’s hurting over his ex. He can’t stand to see Kourtney Kardashian with her new younger man.

On the outside, Scott Disick, 33, appears to be living it up in Cannes with Bella Thorne, 19. However, on the inside, he’s torn apart, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her sexy model beau, Younes Bendjima, 24, are really getting under his skin, and it’s getting hard for him to handle.

“Scott‘s not dealing well with Kourt moving on,” our insider revealed. “His PDA with Bella is the most intense double standard, but he just can’t accept seeing Kourt with any other guys. He’s so angry and upset, that he’s coping with it by partying the pain away with Bella.” Wow.

This sounds like a toxic situation for Scott, seeing as he has a past with excessive partying, which has led to multiple rehab stints. Not to mention, we’ve seen his issues with drinking play out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians through the years.

Kourtney and Scott’s relationship woes have played out in front of our eyes for over a decade now. However, she officially ended things with him on the May 14 episode of KUWTK. Kourt told him that they were never getting back together, and the news was visibly hard for Scott to swallow.

And, the stunning brunette has made it very clear that she has moved on. She and Younes have been getting cozy in Cannes and the photos are almost too hot to handle. The pair first sparked romance rumors back in Oct. 2016, before they bowed out of the spotlight. However, Kourt and Younes picked things back up when he was present at her 38th birthday celebrations on April 20, 2017. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since!

Obviously, in true Scott fashion, he had to do something wild when Kourt decided to take her new romance public. So, why not choose one of the youngest and most outspoken chicks in Hollywood — Bella Thorne, 19? He and the actress were first spotted on a steamy night out in Hollywood on May 15. After that, they’ve been on multiple dates.

However, jaws really dropped when he flew to Cannes with Bella. Of course, Scott had to show Kourt that he had “moved on,” because two can play that game, right? Well, he took it to another level when he and Bella had their hands all over each other on May 24! And, we learned that his trip to Cannes with the 19-year-old, was a “last minute revenge plot” for Kourtney. Let the drama begin!

