Scott Disick Hopes Hooking Up With Ex Chloe Bartoli Makes Kourtney Insanely Jealous

Scott Disick has had plenty of random hookups with other women, but there’s one in particular that really gets under Kourtney Kardashian’s skin. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his flings with Chloe Bartoli drive the reality star insane with jealousy.

Out with the new and in with the old! Scott Disick, 33, has abruptly ditched Bella Thorne, 19, for his ex Chloe Bartoli, 26, as the two were photographed all over each other next to the pool at his villa in Cannes. If hooking up with the former Disney starlet didn’t get ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s attention, his poolside PDA with the stylist definitely will! “Scott has known Chloe for years and they have always been incredibly flirtatious,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been crushing on Scott since she was a teenager and let everyone know it including Kourtney. Scott always played it down and told Kourt they were platonic, but just seeing Chloe drove her insane with jealousy. Kourt isn’t a jealous person in general, but Chloe really got under her skin.”

“Then when Scott went AWOL in 2015 — getting caught cozying up to Chloe in Monaco — it was like a knife to Kourt’s gut,” our insider continues. It was that fling and all of the PDA-filled photos that came with it that caused Kourtney, 38, to finally pull the plug on their nine year relationship for good, she was so upset by it.

Now both Scott and Kourt have found themselves in Cannes at the same time. The beautiful brunette has been romancing hot younger model Younes Bendjima, 23, aboard a yacht while The Lord has rented a villa where he’s now putting the moves on Chloe. “Scott knows his relationship with Chloe drives Kourt insane and it’s obvious he’s trying to get to her. He is furious about her relationship with Younes and wants to hurt Kourt emotionally. First it was with a 19-year-old Bella and now he’s bringing out the big guns in Chloe,” according to our source.

“Scott not dumb. He knew he was being photographed with Chloe and he really put on a show making out and having her sit on him in a bikini. He knows this will freak Kourt out and loves it!” our insider adds. This is pretty immature of Scott to pull such a stunt like this. It really sucks the way the former couple seem so determined to hurt each other.

