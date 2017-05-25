Scott Disick Ditches Bella Thorne To Get Handsy With Ex Chloe Bartoli — New Pics

SplashNews

Wait… what just happened? In less than 24 hours, Scott Disick traded in 19-year-old Bella Thorne for his own ex, Chloe Bartoli. New pictures of the bachelor and his on-again flame are so hot, you might want to grab your sunglasses before looking.

Scott Disick, 33, is definitely not bored on his latest vacation to Cannes, France. Despite the fact he’s missing the extremely VIP film festival going on, he’s got his hands full — literally — with gorgeous women, reports TMZ. The latest? Chloe Bartoli, 26, who was spotted straddling the father of three in the backyard of his private villa. The problem with that? Just one day earlier it was young actress Bella Thorne that Scott was kissing and feeling up on poolside in the exact same location. In these new pictures of Scott and Chloe, Bella is nowhere to be found — and neither are Scott’s hands. Click HERE to see the latest pictures!

One picture shows Scott with his arm wrapped around the brunette’s neck as they move throughout the yard. She’s soaking wet in a sexy one piece, and Scott’s hand is resting over her breasts. Chloe’s clearly into it because she has a huge smile on her face, plus she’s clutching his wrist as if to keep his hand in place. Another picture shows Scott and Chloe from behind, and it appears they are definitely kissing! Their faces are turned towards each other, and Scott’s arm is wrapped around her back as she rests her hand on his opposite shoulder. And last but not least we have the grabbiest picture of them all: Scott being straddled by his brunette beauty, with both of his hands gripped tightly on her butt cheeks. Geez, Scott!

Not familiar with how Chloe and Scott are connected? Don’t worry, we’ll refresh your memory. In June 2015, Scott was photographed getting very, very cozy with Chloe (then known as “mystery brunette”) in France… while he was still in a relationship with the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, 38. The pictures of Scott and Chloe in France were the catalyst for their big breakup, and Scott reportedly continued seeing Chloe for a couple of months after their fling. The cheating incident later aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in October that same year, but Scott and Chloe weren’t seen together again. Until now, that is!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think Scott is doing in France with all of these girls? Do YOU think Bella should be jealous? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.