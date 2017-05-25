SplashNews

Despite a busy schedule, Queen Elizabeth took time out of her day on May 25 to visit some of the teenagers injured in the Manchester bombing in the hospital. She the photos of her making her special pit stop here.

Survivors of the Manchester bombing at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital got a very special visit from Queen Elizabeth, 91, on May 25. The Queen stopped by the rooms of Millie Robson, 15, Evie Mills, 14, and Amy Barlow, 12, who were all injured in the attack, and spent quality time with each of them. “It’s dreadful,” she reportedly told Evie. “To target that sort of thing.” On May 22, suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated an explosive outside of Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring 64 more.

Photos show Queen Elizabeth looking quite youthful while wearing a royal blue suit and orange hat and gently speaking to the teenage girls in their hospital beds. She also personally thanked several of the paramedics and hospital staff, who have been working tirelessly in the aftermath of the horrific attack. “I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured,” the Queen previously said in a statement.”I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.”

Obviously, the world has been completely rocked by this tragedy, and Ariana has cancelled her upcoming tour dates until June 5. The singer arrived home in Florida on May 23 via private jet, looking visibly distraught as she reunited with her boyfriend, Mac Miller, at the airport. Our hearts are with her and all of the victims.

