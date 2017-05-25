Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: How He’s Reportedly Getting Her Used To Royal Life

REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked their whirlwind romance up a notch when they arrived together at Pippa Middleton’s fairy tale wedding reception! Was this the next step of Harry’s plan to help bring his lady into the royal world?

Prince Harry reportedly has a plan to slowly introduce his girlfriend Meghan Markle, 35, into the royal social scene before he gets down on one knee! He reportedly “wants to acclimatize” Meg to the his “different world,” Majesty‘s Ingrid Seward told People. “He’s really in love with her, but wants to give it his best crack.” The 33 year-old prince brought his girlfriend to Pippa Middleton’s wedding, but only for the reception on May 20. They definitely followed the reported “no ring, no bring” rule for the ceremony, but it also helped ease Meghan into the intense world of royal life.

“Right now Harry and Meghan are leaning towards not wanting to attract extra attention, especially on a day that’s not about them,” a source told E! after the wedding. Meghan reportedly arrived with Harry for the fairy-tale reception. “Harry was being the perfect gentleman with Meghan,” an insider told People. That was so sweet of Harry to make sure his GF was doing okay in an event where she probably didn’t know that many people. The couple reportedly weren’t even seated together at the reception as part of a tradition that separates couples at formal events, according to The Telegraph.

The palace has reportedly been absolutely gushing over how adorable Harry and Meghan are. “The palace is abuzz with news that Harry and Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a source told OK! magazine. “He’s so happy and confident and they can’t help but credit Meghan,” the insider explained and even Queen Elizabeth II, 91, has reportedly given her seal of approval on Harry’s lady love.

