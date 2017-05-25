‘Pretty Little Liars’: Paige Is Totally Working For A.D. & Here’s Why

After the May 23 episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ I am convinced that Paige McCullers is in cahoots with A.D. Aria’s video chats with Uber A sounded very similar to Paige’s voice, and Paige is just too shady not to be involved.

Paige McCullers is a traitor. I’m calling it now. I am more certain than ever that Paige is working with A.D. in some way shape or form. In the May 23 episode, Aria gets a video chat from A.D. The person that pops up is like a really badly photoshopped Aria. But the voice is the dead giveaway for Paige, in my opinion. The voice is warped to not make it sound too much like anyone, but just a little bit like Aria. My spidey senses honed in on what I think is Paige’s voice.

Paige has a much deeper voice than Aria’s, and it definitely seems like A.D. combined their voices to try and throw us off. If this is true, this means Paige is working with or is Uber A. There are lots of theories about who is A.D./Uber A, but I truly don’t think Paige is the villain were looking for. She’s just a pawn in A.D.’s game.

For me, the video chat just added fuel to the fire for me. One fan has pointed out some pretty telling evidence about Paige’s alleged involvement with A.D. Paige is Rosewood High’s Athletic Department Supervisor, which can be read as the A.D. Supervisor! There was also that scene at the end when A.D. or one his/her minions hands a binder of Braille to Jenna. The person in question has short reddish-brown hair, and Paige has short reddish-brown hair. Just saying…

All will be revealed soon enough! Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Paige is working with A.D.? Let me know your thoughts and theories below!