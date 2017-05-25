Nicki Minaj Performing At 2017 NBA Awards: Drake Set To Host — Will They Duet?

The first-ever NBA Awards just added Nicki Minaj to its performance lineup! The rapper will take the stage in New York City on June 26, with her main man, Drake as the evening’s host! Get more details and check out all of the nominees, right here!

It’s official — Nicki Minaj, 34, will treat the NBA Awards crowd to a sure-to-be epic performance on June 26, the NBA has informed HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! The female rapper will take the stage in New York City at Basketball City at Pier 36, with Drake, 30, serving as the show’s host! What better pair to share the league’s stage than the longtime friends!

So, will Drake and Nicki perform one of their chart-topping hits together? — While nothing has been confirmed, we can only hope! Either way, Nicki will most likely treat us with her fierce fashion, outspoken lyrics, and sultry vocals!

The highly anticipated awards show will honor the leagues biggest stars. And, you can bet the celebrity turnout will be one for the books. The awards show will also include including integrations with the Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, 60, Charles Barkley, 54, Kenny Smith, 52, and Shaquille O’Neal, 45. With that crew, there’s bound to be endless laughs and epic jokes.

Performing @ the 1st ever #NBAAwards, hosted by Drake ~ June 26th on TNT 🏀 #SwishSwishBish A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Check out all of the nominees, below:

— Featured Awards Finalists —

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

Kia Most Improved Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Lou Williams, Houston Rockets

The nominees have not yet been announced for the following awards:

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

NBA All-Rookie Team

NBA All-Defensive Team

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

NBA Basketball Executive of the Year

— Finalists for fan-voted categories —

#DunkOfTheYear

Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn

Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix

Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta

#BestStyle

Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert

Chicago’s Dwyane Wade

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook

#BlockOfTheYear

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston

New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn

Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto

#GameWinnerOfTheYear

Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver

Phoenix’s TylerUlis vs. Boston

#PerformanceOfTheYear

Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston

Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York

Golden State’s KlayThompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando

#AssistOfTheYear

Golden State’s Draymond Green to StephenCurry to Kevin Durant

Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass

LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pas

The winners will be determined exclusively by fan-voting across NBA.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss basketball’s biggest night on June 26 when the first-ever NBA Awards take over NYC. You can catch all of the action on TNT at 9 PM ET! The NBA Awards on TNT, created by Turner Sports and the NBA, is produced by dick clark productions.

