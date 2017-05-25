Nicki Minaj Performing At 2017 NBA Awards: Drake Set To Host — Will They Duet?

The first-ever NBA Awards just added Nicki Minaj to its performance lineup! The rapper will take the stage in New York City on June 26, with her main man, Drake as the evening’s host! Get more details and check out all of the nominees, right here!
It’s official — Nicki Minaj, 34, will treat the NBA Awards crowd to a sure-to-be epic performance on June 26, the NBA has informed HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! The female rapper will take the stage in New York City at Basketball City at Pier 36, with Drake, 30, serving as the show’s host! What better pair to share the league’s stage than the longtime friends!
So, will Drake and Nicki perform one of their chart-topping hits together? — While nothing has been confirmed, we can only hope! Either way, Nicki will most likely treat us with her fierce fashion, outspoken lyrics, and sultry vocals!
The highly anticipated awards show will honor the leagues biggest stars. And, you can bet the celebrity turnout will be one for the books. The awards show will also include including integrations with the Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, 60, Charles Barkley, 54, Kenny Smith, 52, and Shaquille O’Neal, 45. With that crew, there’s bound to be endless laughs and epic jokes.
Check out all of the nominees, below:
— Featured Awards Finalists —
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Coach of the Year
Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets
Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers
Kia Most Improved Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
Lou Williams, Houston Rockets
The nominees have not yet been announced for the following awards:
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award
NBA All-Rookie Team
NBA All-Defensive Team
NBA Cares Community Assist Award
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
— Finalists for fan-voted categories —
#DunkOfTheYear
Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn
Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix
Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta
#BestStyle
Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert
Chicago’s Dwyane Wade
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook
#BlockOfTheYear
San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston
New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn
Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto
#GameWinnerOfTheYear
Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver
Phoenix’s TylerUlis vs. Boston
#PerformanceOfTheYear
Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston
Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York
Golden State’s KlayThompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando
#AssistOfTheYear
Golden State’s Draymond Green to StephenCurry to Kevin Durant
Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass
LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pas
The winners will be determined exclusively by fan-voting across NBA.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss basketball’s biggest night on June 26 when the first-ever NBA Awards take over NYC. You can catch all of the action on TNT at 9 PM ET! The NBA Awards on TNT, created by Turner Sports and the NBA, is produced by dick clark productions.
HollywoodLifers, tell us your picks for who will win the coveted awards, below!