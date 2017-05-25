REX/Shutterstock

Yowza! No stranger to striking a wild pose, Nicki Minaj proved she had no shame by going spread eagle in a Balmain crocodile dress at the amfAR Gala on May 25. The rapper sent hearts racing with her fierce fashion display at the jam-packed event!

Nicki Minaj, 34, knows how to provoke the thirst! Shortly after the rapper took the stage for a sizzling performance on May 25, she dropped jaws by posing seductively on a set of stairs. Rocking a Balmain reptilian dress, she gave the world a show by spreading her legs while attending the amfAR Gala. Nicki’s been turning heads during her appearances at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the midst of the Cannes Film Festival. Nicki continually proves she’s a red carpet queen, slaying in all sorts of ensembles including a couture Roberto Cavalli design.

Opting for lengthy extensions and smokey makeup, Nicki was definitely the belle of the ball! She even made time for a quick photo shoot outside, modeling the stunning custom dress for the special occasion. The “Anaconda” star has been having a blast at the highly anticipated event, even cozying up to supermodel Bella Hadid, 20. Taking to Instagram on May 25, she captioned one playful pic, “#BreakTheInternet with my Bella 👅 @bellahadid #VampireInCannes.”

Looking ahead, Nicki will be performing at the first-ever NBA Awards! The rapper will take the stage in New York City on June 26, teaming up with Drake, 30, who will be serving as the evening’s host. With categories like Dunk Of The Year, Most Improved Player and more, there’s no telling what kind of epic surprises are in store. The winners will be determined exclusively by fan-voting across NBA.com, and social media networks like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Nicki last wowed the crowd while performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21, opening the show with a smoldering 9-minute montage of her biggest hits. With her insane twerking skills and risqué outfits, fans couldn’t keep their eyes of the rapper — Drizzy included!

Just performed in this epic #Balmain ensemble. 👅 #AmfarGALA #Cannes A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

