Niall Horan Gushes Over Ex Selena Gomez: ‘She’s The Perfect Role Model’

How sweet is this? When pressed to talk about his love life, Niall Horan had nothing but nice things to say about Selena Gomez in his new May 25 interview for ‘Billboard’ magazine. He revealed that he thinks she’s the ‘perfect role model for young girls.’ Aww, we think so too, Niall!

Niall Horan, 23, definitely still thinks highly of Selena Gomez, 24, and their brief time together as a couple! He’s still on “good terms with his famous ex,” as Billboard magazine reports in the One Directioner’s cover story, and Niall even spoke of her directly. “Selena is the ­perfect role model for young girls. It takes balls to go in front of the world and share your problems,” he told the mag, referencing how she’s struggled with lupus. Agreed!

Niall also confirmed that he and Ellie Goulding, 30, dated, and they’re still close friends. “We always have a great laugh,” he said. As for who he’s currently dating? Well, Niall shut down rumors that he’s dating Courtney Barry, one of Sel’s best friends, after he and Courtney were seen at Disneyland in April. The best news of all is that he’s 100% single! Go get him, ladies.

Perhaps most importantly, Niall revealed his dream girl…which sounds an awful lot like Selena: “I think I got a type, anyway,” he said. “Dark hair, dark eyes. Someone I can see as a friend. At the moment, I’m enjoying being 23. I only get one go at me 20s. I’d like to give it me best go.” And his dream date? “I’m happy to go home alone on a Saturday night, drink and watch football.” Love it!

It’s pretty clear that Niall is still crushing on Selena hardcore, but unfortunately she’s beyond smitten with The Weeknd. Sorry, Niall!

#niallonbillboard | 📸: @david_needleman A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on May 25, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

