Miley Cyrus’ Major Makeover: See Her Shocking Style Transformation

Miley Cyrus’ style has gone through quite the evolution. We first met her as Hannah Montana, before she shed her Disney image in favor of twerking in barely there latex. These days she’s bringing it back to her country roots and looks more gorgeous than ever before — and you can track her major makeover here.

We can all look back and cringe at old photos of ourselves, (even if our rebellious phases didn’t entail twerking on stage with Robin Thicke at the VMAs), and, considering Miley Cyrus has practically been in the spotlight her entire life, there’s a slew of interesting fashion phases to reflect on. From cowboy boots to pink sequins ala Hannah Montana to grown-up glamour as she rocked the red carpet with Liam Hemsworth on her arm, Miley has always been one we love to watch on the red carpet.

Any true artist isn’t afraid of evolving or where the journey might take them…just look at Madonna and Lady Gaga! And, at the ripe age of 24, Miley Cyrus is already reinventing herself for the third time — and this just might be our favorite Miley. After a brief hiatus she’s back in the spotlight with a whole new sound and a whole new look to go along with it. Her mature new outlook comes with a lot of perspective and a fresh-faced approach to fashion that reminds us of the no-frills version of Miley that we instantly fell for. In nothing more than cutoff shorts and an off-the-shoulder shirt at the Billboard Music Awards, her natural beauty and incredible talent shone right through — and we can’t wait to see more from her!

It would be impossible to reflect on Miley’s looks without addressing her Bangerz style, however, while many were quick to judge her twerking ways and barely-there, (even downright lewd), costume choices, she never stopped being Miley. Freedom of expression, staying true to yourself, and respecting others despite their differences were always major messages she conveyed…even with her outlandish wardrobe choices.

Although we can all breathe a sigh of relief that she’s decided to put her thong bodysuits and banana costumes behind her, we can appreciate that even the star herself cringes at the thought of some of her barely-there outfits. “I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball,” she lamented on the Zach Sang Show.

Up next? Miley’s ready to take on the world. The star wants to incite positive change and realized that her fashion choices are instrumental when reaching others who might not share her opinions. “I like talking to people that don’t agree with me, but I don’t think I can do that in an aggressive way,” she told Billboard magazine. “I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I’m sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?”

Amen, Miley.