How To Squeeze In A Secret Workout During Your Memorial Day BBQ

Working out over a holiday weekend is hard — you want to be social and hit up that BBQ! But there are certain things you can do to be “stealthy and healthy” — you can work out IN FRONT of your family and friends! Get Carrie Underwood’s trainer’s tips below!

Holidays are tricky. There are so many tempting social situations with tons of good food! Plus, there’s usually alcohol, which can add a ton of calories to your daily intake in very little time. Memorial Day is May 29, and we’re sharing some easy to follow tips on staying active, while still enjoying good food and the company of friends and family. Erin Oprea is a celebrity trainer to stars like Carrie Underwood and Jana Kramer, plus a USANA Fitness Ambassador. She’s spilling seven easy and fun tips to burn some calories this summer!

“1. Don’t let your child play alone. Whether it be on the jungle gym or kicking a ball, make sure you join in. Your kid will love it and so will your health.

2. Go on every ice run. BBQs always need chilled beverages. Ice bags are great weights but it may look silly if you never actually deliver them and just carry them around!

3. Do the grilling. At least you won’t be sitting around.

4. Offer to help set up and tear down. Think of all the bonus steps you’ll get and the bonus kudos friends points you’ll accrue!

5. Start a water balloon fight! Running around will be so fun!

6. Bring a soccer ball — the rest will take care of itself, as long as you’re actually playing.

7. Start a pushup contest. Some teenager will probably win but it’s guaranteed that you won’t be doing this alone.”

I also think encouraging people to bring their dogs is a great way to guarantee some exercise. Fetch and frisbee! All of these are great ways to not feel guilty about indulging in some BBQ favorites like ribs or burgers. You can also take a cue from Taylor Swift and bring some veggies to throw on the grill, or bring my favorite: watermelon!, for a healthy snack.

HollywoodLifers, will you try these Memorial Day workout tips?

