Donald Trump Finally Holds Melania’s Hand & He’s Gripping It Like There’s No Tomorrow

With enough patience and effort, Donald Trump FINALLY managed to hold Melania’s hand in public on May 25. The presidential couple, who have often come under fire for their odd body language, looked in love for once as they landed in Sicily.

Waiting for any kind of public affection between Donald, 70, and Melania Trump, 47, must feel like being a National Geographic photographer. You wait and wait until the magical moment unfolds. After multiple failed attempts, the President finally got ahold of his wife’s hand as they walked off the Air Force One plane upon landing in Sicily, Italy on May 25. It’s pretty rare to see Melania and Trump together because of their long-distance marriage (she’s in NY and he’s in Washington D.C), but it’s even rarer to see them engage in any kind of romance. The couple actually looked in love at the Sicilian airport — and now he might never let go of her hand! SEE TRUMP AND MELANIA HOLDING HANDS HERE.

Third time must be the charm for Trump, since all other previous attempts were immediately rejected by the First Lady. Fans first noticed their bizarre body language on May 22 when they traveled to Israel. A video of their arrival shows Melania completely ignoring her husband’s hand on the tarmac. The entire Twitter-sphere noticed, including Chrissy Teigen who tweeted, “I kinda’ dig how much she hates him.” A very similar incident occurred in Rome just a few days later. Once again, the former Slovenian model squashed Trump’s hand-holding bid after waving to the crowd from the Air Force One door. How embarrassing!

Over Trump’s 100 days as president, MANY reports have claimed that Melania is “unhappy” and “miserable” with her new life as the First Lady. Now we’re really starting to believe it, though! The second Trump became President at his January 20 inauguration, Melania had the look of fear in her eyes. When the former Apprentice host looked at her, she put on a fake smile. But the second he turned away she went make to looking wretched.

HollywoodLifers, are you relieved to see Trump and Melania finally holding hands?

