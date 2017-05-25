Mark Zuckerberg Gushes Over Wife In Harvard Grad Speech: ‘She’s The Most Important Person’

Mark Zuckerberg gave the absolute sweetest speech at Harvard’s graduation about his wife Pricilla that totally warmed our hearts! You’ll positively swoon over their adorable on meet-cute at a college party!

Mark Zuckerberg met his wife Pricilla, 32, just DAYS before he thought he was going to get kicked out of Harvard University! The 33 year-old Facebook founder returned to campus to give the commencement speech that was beyond precious on May 25. “My best memory from Harvard is meeting Pricilla,” he told the absolutely rain-soaked crowd after receiving his doctorate. Mark explained that after he created one of his earlier websites called FaceSmash, he thought he was days away from getting expelled. His friends threw him a “going away party,” where he ended up meeting his future wife.

He saw her while they were standing in line for the bathroom and he hit her with a hilariously smooth line. “I’m getting kicked out in three days so we need to go on a date quickly,” he told her. His line obviously worked because they’re now married and expecting their second child! “Without FaceSmash I never would’ve met Pricilla,” Mark said, “and Pricilla’s the most important person in my life so you can say, it’s the most important thing I built in my time here.” Pricilla touchingly wiped a tear away from her face as she proudly watched her hubby.

Mark cracked a bunch of jokes about the irony of going from Harvard dropout to graduation speaker. “You accomplished something I never could,” he told the students. “If I get through this speech, it will be the first time I actually finished something at Harvard.” Mark even threw a little shade in the direction of the movie The Social Network. The 2010 David Fincher movie told the story of the Facebook founder, but Mark had a few issues with it. “Movies and pop culture just get this all wrong. The idea of a single eureka moment is a dangerous lie,” he said. “You know what else movies get wrong about innovation? No one writes math formulas on glass. That’s not a thing!” Take that Jesse Eisenberg!

