Mariah Carey’s Co-Star Slams Her For Diva Antics — She’s ‘Bananas’

“F***ing, what is going on with [Mariah Carey]? It was bananas,” Baywatch star Rob Huebel said during a recent interview on Entertainment Weekly‘s SiriusXM radio show, when he accused the singer of being a “diva” on the set of Will Ferrell Amy Poehler‘s comedy, The House, in which she plays herself. Not only was Mariah “four hours late” to set, but she allegedly demanded her trailer be filled with “all white roses” and “stuffed lambs.” Mind you, there was only one day she was scheduled to shoot.

And even though Mariah was paid quite well to sing just one song, she decided on the day of the shoot that she no longer wanted to sing. She also wanted to the change the way her character died in the movie. “She was like, ‘I don’t want that. I don’t feel like my character would get killed by bullets. Like, what if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?'” Rob said Mariah suggested. “They were like, ‘Mariah, we don’t have time for… You’re getting paid so much money. We have you for like one day. We don’t have time to argue with you. Just do it.'”

An extra on the film also told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Everything Rob mentioned is spot on. It was a complete nightmare filming that day. The background had to wait hours and hours, nobody was happy. The director is amazing and kept trying to work with her and she was just so difficult! Just trying and trying to change how she would die. She didn’t like the way her stunt double died. She was on the phone when she was supposed to be shooting, everyone was in place waiting for Mariah. Lots of dressing room demands. She was hours late. Call time was in the AM, but she didn’t shoot until late evening. Just obnoxious!”

“Anyway, as a big fan of Mariah, I was truly disappointed. It hurt to see a girl from Long Island go so Hollywood! Everyone was excited to have her at first. Everyone was PUMPED, that changed fast! It was 40 degrees outside and we were all shaking in the winter — no jackets. Just in little outfits freezing,” our source added.

The House tells the story of two parents (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) who start an illegal casino in their basement after spending their daughter’s college fund. The movie drops in theaters on June 30.

