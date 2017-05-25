IXOLA / BACKGRID

Talk about a sweet time! While Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick are away partying in Cannes, Grandma Kris Jenner swept in to care for their kids. Treating Mason, Penelope, & even North West to fro yo, the group looked completely adorable holding hands & creating their own desserts. SO fun!

How cute is this bunch? While babysitting grandkids Mason Disick, 7; Penelope Disick, 4; and North West, 3, Kris Jenner, 61, became the grandma of the year when she took them to get frozen yogurt from Menchies in Calabasas, California on May 24. Walking as a foursome through an outdoor mall, Penelope clutched an iPhone while Nori held onto her grandma’s hand. Of course the little girls wore complimentary looks too — with P in a chic white sweatsuit with Yeezys and North in her signature T-shirt and slip dress combo. Does anyone else think these two are the cutest cousins on the planet?

Mason, a few steps ahead of the girls, rocked a plain white tee paired with a navy sweatsuit and clean sneakers. While getting their frozen treats, North reportedly took her time at the candy station while Mason helped his little sis at the sprinkle bins. Meanwhile, Kris was filling up her cup with yogurt at the machines, according to Daily Mail. But apparently, the fun didn’t stop there. Kris also took the kids to see a movie AND eat dinner. Not all of her grandchildren were present though — we’re thinking Reign Disick, 2, and Saint West, 1, were most likely with a nanny!

After all, we KNOW they weren’t with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, or Scott Disick, 33. The parents-of-three have actually been having some fun of their own in Cannes during the annual film festival — but while they’re not together, they’re also haven’t been alone! Kourtney has been living it up with much-younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, while Scott’s been getting super handsy with 19-year-old Bella Thorne. And as HollywoodLife.com previous reported, Kourtney and Younes have been super hot and heavy while spending time together in France.

“Kim and Khloe [Kardashian] are happy that their sister is hooking up with a sexy guy like Younes,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve been teasing her that she finally got her back thanks to her young man and all the wild sex they are having in Cannes. Kim and Khloe want Kourtney to relax and live a little, so if that means enjoying the hot bod of a younger man, then they are all for it!” As for Scott and Bella, Scott was photographed fondling Bella’s breast while chilling in the sun. At one point, Bella even removed part of her swimsuit top — ow ow!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how cute is this Kardashian fro yo outing? Do you think Kris makes a good babysitter?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.