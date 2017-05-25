Kourtney Kardashian & Younes: Why She’s Turned On By Their Sexy Yacht Workouts

SplashNews

Forget about Scott Disick’s hookups with Bella Thorne and Chloe Bartoli — Kourtney Kardashian’s focus is on her sexy new man, Younes Bendjima, and their steamy workouts in Cannes! To hear why Kourtney gets so turned on by them, keep reading.

Scott Disick can hookup with whoever he wants, but not even a bizarre tryst like the one he had with Bella Thorne is going to put a damper on Kourtney Kardashian‘s day. And that’s because the 38-year-old is busy have sexy workouts with her new man, Younes Bendjima, 24, in Cannes. “Kourtney is still working out pretty much every day on her vacation. There’s a gym on the yacht and Younes has been training her. She loves having Younes as her personal trainer, it’s a huge turn on. Things are so hot between her and Younes right now that everything is foreplay — even the gym,” A Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s a good thing Kourtney is so distracted by Younes because after hooking up with Bella Thorne, Scott Disick was pictured with his ex, Chloe Bartoli in France. We never thought we’d see those two together again, but alas, we were wrong. Nearly two years after Scott was pictured cheating on Kourtney with Chloe, he reunited with his fling in Cannes on May 25, where she was pictured straddling him. And this comes just one day after he was pictured kissing and getting handsy with Bella. Click here to see more pictures of Kourtney and Younes in Cannes!

Scott is being destructive right now, but it doesn’t seem like his behavior will affect Kourtney. She’s too distracted by Younes’ hot body and sexy workout!

