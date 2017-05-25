Kourtney Kardashian ‘Feels Pressure’ To Outshine Scott’s New Fling Bella Thorne

Courtesy of Instagram

Step aside! Kourtney Kardashian is used to hearing about Scott Disick’s other women, but she’s finally ready to show him what he’s missing after his PDA with Bella Thorne. Kourtney ‘feels pressure’ to outshine his new fling. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 33, put on an amorous display during their trip to Cannes on May 24, fueling romance rumors to the fullest. It looks like love was in the air, since Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her new man were only a short distance away. Even though the KUWTK star is clearly moving on, she can’t help but feel a tinge of competition with Scott’s fling. “Kourtney’s feeling extra pressure to look perfect because Scott is parading Bella around in a bikini,” a friend of the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows people are comparing them and she’s competitive, she wants to make sure she looks her best.”

Wearing a pink thong two-piece, Kourtney showed her ex what he was missing on May 25. While soaking up the sun with her new rumored boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, she rocked her sexiest look yet. “She’s proud of her bikini body and she’s definitely feeling herself right now,” our insider noted. We don’t blame her! The male model seems to be head over heels about Kourtney, recently kissing her neck, holding her hand and checking out her scorching summer bod. Kourtney and Younes were all smiles aboard a yacht during their romantic trip to France.

It looks like Scott also has his hands full! The reality star, who was recently spotted sipping rosé and grabbing Bella’s boob, has now found himself in the arms of another stunning babe — Chloe Bartoli, 26. She was seen straddling the father of three in the backyard of his private villa. Aside from grabbing her booty, the two were kissing, cuddling and more. In case you forgot, the sizzling pictures of Scott and Chloe in 2015 were the catalyst for his split with Kourtney!

Unfortunately, all is not fair in love and war! As we previously reported, “Scott‘s not dealing well with Kourtney moving on from him,” another insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY. “His PDA with Bella is the most intense double standard, but he just can’t accept seeing Kourt with any other guys. He’s so angry and upset, that he’s coping with it by partying the pain away with Bella.” Uh oh!



