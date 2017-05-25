Kirk Frost Loves On Rasheeda For Her Birthday — See His Sweet Message

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy Birthday, Rasheeda! The rapper is celebrating her 35th birthday on May 25 and her husband, Kirk Frost, sent kind wishes to her in a new Instagram post. Even though things have been rough for the couple ever since Kirk admitted that he cheated on Rasheeda, that’s not stopping him from wishing her a good day.

Despite a massive cheating scandal, Kirk Frost’s birthday message for his wife, Rasheeda, 35, is super cute! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to his Instagram page to post a picture of his beautiful wife and he captioned the pic with caring words for the woman he’s been married to since 1999. “Happy birthday @rasheedadabosschick,” he wrote. “Wishing you nothing but the best…love ya enjoy your day #bdaylove #bestfriends #positiveenergyonly.”

In an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta this past April, Kirk revealed to some friends that he cheated on Rasheeda. It was unclear if they would be able to work things out especially with the speculation that he got another woman pregnant. But given the recent Instagram photo, it appears that he’s at least trying to be nice. We also EXCLUSIVELY reported that Rasheeda was about to let him go, but decided to punish him a different way if he really wants to be with her.

“Rasheeda’s initial plan when she found out about the cheating was to kick Kirk to the curb for good, but she still loves him and her resolve is weakening,” a source told HollywoodLife.com on April 8. “So for now, he’s on probation. She’s watching him like a hawk and making sure he not only stays in line, but proves to her how sorry he is and how much he loves her.”

Rasheeda is really expecting Kirk to step up to the plate if he wants to keep her. “She’s expecting flowers, surprise trips, trips to the day spa, all of that,” our insider shared. Well, saying ‘Happy Birthday’ on Instagram is at least a start. Let’s hope it stays positive!

