Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian With Dozens Of Gorgeous Flowers For Anniversary

So thoughtful! Kanye West is such a romantic when it comes to giving wife Kim Kardashian elaborate floral gifts, and their third wedding anniversary was no exception. You’ve got to see the giant bundles of roses and peonies that the reality star is showing off.

Best husband ever! Kanye West, 39, knows how to still romance his wife Kim Kardashian West, 36, after three years of marriage, and she’s showing off his latest gesture of love. The reality star and the rapper celebrated their anniversary on May 24 and the next day Kim took to Snapchat to give her fans a look at how Yeezy once again blew her away. He showering her with gorgeous and unique bouquets of flowers in a way that only his artistic mind could come up with.

“How cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers,” she says over video that shows big balls of flowers laced across a bench in the couple’s home, so it looks as if they’re in the air. A few other bouquets can be seen on the ground so Kanye really outdid himself. Kim made a smacking noise as if she was blowing a kiss before adding, “Happy Anniversary.”

Kanye does seem to be a creature of habit in his choice of what he likes to put in his floral gifts. For Mother’s Day in 2014 he erected a giant wall of white and cream roses, hydrangea and peonies in their backyard as present for Kim. The couple then had a similar backdrop for their wedding, with the infamous photo of the newlyweds kissing in front of it as their official pic from the big day. It’s so sweet that the magic is still alive after all these years and lots of ups and downs. Ye still has the magic touch when it comes to melting Kim’s heart!

HollywoodLifers, did you think Kim and Kanye would make it to three years of marriage? Or did you think they are totally meant to be together forever?

