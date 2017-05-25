Khloe Kardashian: The Sweet Gift She Sent Tristan Thompson Before Big Playoff Game

SplashNews

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Before Tristan Thompson’s playoff game, Khloe Kardashian treated him with the sweetest (literally) gift ever. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how she sends her love when he’s on the road.

Dating long distance isn’t always easy, but Khloe Kardashian, 32, has figured out the perfect way to support Tristan Thompson, 26, when he’s traveling and competing in different cities. Firstly, “she makes sure his fridge is always stocked with yummy food,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And now that the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is going to Boston for game 5 of the playoffs, Khloe wanted to do something extra special — and sweet. “Tristan LOVE donuts, and being a Canadian, his favorite are from Tim Hortons. Khloe had a few dozen delivered to his hotel to give him a little piece of home on the road.”

Not only is the Good American designer filling the athlete’s stomach with delicious snacks, she’s also filling his head with tons of positivity. “Khloe is Tristan’s own motivational speaker,” the source continues.” She keeps telling him how they’re going to win tonight and go on to crush the Golden State Warriors.” And, for a little extra boost of motivation, the reality star offered free tickets to see some of his favorite artists like Drake and The Weeknd if the Cavaliers win the NBA championship. If there were ever a time to pray for the Kardashian Curse to disappear — it’s NOW.

That being said, Khloe will always be the first to slap back at haters who believe in the alleged curse. “Only stupid people believe stupid rumors,” she posted on social media around the same time that people were trashing the Cavaliers’ performance. Regardless, LeBron James might still have some negative feelings towards his teammate’s girlfriend as he reportedly banned her from watching their games! Hopefully those are just rumors and Khloe will be able to cheer on Tristan in the playoffs!

