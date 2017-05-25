Niall Horan Reveals How Justin Bieber Played Crucial Role On His Solo Album

Recording a solo album hasn’t been an easy process for Niall Horan, but luckily, he’s had his pal Justin Bieber, to rely on for advice when he’s needed it! Find out how the Biebs helped guide Niall through the process here.

It’s been eight months since Niall Horan, 23, released his first solo single, “This Town,” but he still hasn’t announced any official plans for his first album. That’s because he’s been hard at work hoping to get it just right, even if it’s meant scrapping songs that were completely finished. “[Justin] Bieber told me that you never really know when you’re finished,” Niall told Billboard. “He thought he was done [with Purpose], and then got “Love Yourself” at the last minute. I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a it of a run ’cause I was writing crap stuff up until then.”

However, he said now he’s feeling more confident in his music — “the songs are sounding good,” he told the mag. “Nothing I do will be as big as One Direction,” he admitted. “But I have to try at least to get somewhere near it.” Niall released “Slow Hands” at the beginning of May 2017, and it’s already gotten a great response from fans. It seems like he still isn’t ready to put out a full album just yet, but we love that he’s giving fans his music in doses when he feels it’s good and ready!

Even though Niall was romantically linked to Selena Gomez, 24, after she split from Justin, the guys have always been good buddies, and it’s great to see this friendship going strong. As for Sel, Niall wouldn’t flat-out admit if they were ever an item, but he had nothing but amazing things to say about her. “Selena is the perfect role model for young girls,” he gushed.”It takes balls to go up in front of the world and share your problems.” Amen!

