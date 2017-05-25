Jennifer Lopez Disses Drake: Watch Her Call Him Just A ‘Booty Call’ In Vegas

Oh. Em. Gee. Jennifer Lopez totally dissed ex flame Drake during her Las Vegas concert by flat-out referring to him as just a ‘booty call’ as the crowd cheered. You HAVE to see this video!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, seems to finally be setting the record straight about her romance with Drake, 30, in early 2017. The “All I Have” singer took the stage for her Las Vegas, Nevada residency on Wednesday, May 24, and threw a little shade in the middle of her performance. One fan was filming when Jennifer was dancing around the stage with her backup dancers behind her. Suddenly the music slows down and plays what sounds EXACTLY like Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and J.Lo stops dead in her tracks. She puts her hand on her hip an stares at the audience, then tells them: “Huh. Booty call.” The crowd roars as Jennifer’s own music kicks back in, and she continues dancing like the moment never happened. Incredible!

So, is this a diss? Is this just Jennifer’s way of telling her fans what was really going on for those months she was linked to Drake? Or is she just being a little sassy on stage for fun? Either way, we totally love seeing J.Lo in this form! Despite what’s up with Jennifer and Drake these days, she’s happily in love with her new man, Alex Rodriguez, 41. J.Lo and A-Rod are going so strong, he’s even been visiting her on the set of her show, Shades of Blue, which films in their hometown of New York City. Meanwhile Drake was fawning over every woman in existence at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, including Vanessa Hudgens, Nicki Minaj and even Kate Beckinsale! Too funny.

