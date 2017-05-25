REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

The battle is on between Jay Versace and Princeton Perez! Princeton sent the Vine star some scathing DMs on Twitter, which Jay then posted publicly on his page. The problem? The messages outed Princeton as gay…and he hadn’t come out yet. Now, fans are slamming Jay for the low blow.

Jay Versace had had enough of Jacob ‘Princeton’ Perez bothering him in his Direct Messages, so he decided to share their conversation with the world. “So basically he has this private twitter that he logs into to talk s*** because I keep blocking him on twitter and this is the s*** he says,” Jay explained, with multiple screen grabs of his and Perez’s conversation. In the texts, the back and forth went on for quite some time, before Jay eventually wrote, “You’re a low down s****y quality a** human that is full of himself. No wonder you can’t come out. You’re scared of who you really are.”

The Mindless Behavior singer didn’t deny it, writing back, “rumors will be rumors and I’m not in a closet I don’t need to be I’m being myself I don’t have to broadcast anything.” Considering Princeton was not out as gay, Jay basically outed him to the entire Twitterverse, and people started going OFF on him. While many acknowledged that Princeton was out of line with some of the things he said himself in the conversation, they also pointed out that Jay had NO right to out someone just because of a feud.

jay versace outed princeton for the gag and no one is gagging with him. how low do u have to be? especially when you JUST came out yourself? — evy (@beyonseh) May 25, 2017

Jay Versace outing Princeton…that's some mindless behavior pic.twitter.com/qy4yC7bWio — Shishou ㊙️👩🏾‍⚕️ (@jada_Deshell) May 25, 2017

We all knew Princeton was gay. No shocker there lol but Jay Versace mad green for outting him like that. — Soul Catcher🍫 (@Vashtiajay) May 25, 2017

jay versace really trash for outing him wtf — britt (@redrumknj) May 25, 2017

Jay Versace really fuckin stupid he out my mans as gay for no reason jus cuz you put don't mean you can't respect other people — AYEJAE THE SAIYAN ⚡️ (@NoHoesAllen) May 25, 2017

Eventually, both guys suspended their social media accounts, but Jay took to Snapchat to issue an apology. “For months now [Princeton] has been dming on private twitter accounts harassing me and all of my friends about the people I talk to and just being a plain creep,” he wrote. “I’ve warned him numerous times that if he didn’t leave me alone I was going to show the screenshots to the world and let them see for themselves. But yet he still continued to bother me and DM me from accounts. I got tired. So I posted that. That was clearly not the right way to go about it but I was so upset I didn’t think about the precautions before I made those actions. But what I can say is that my intent was not to “out” him. It was to show that he’s a bully and a stalker and also it was done out of temporary anger. I apologize to prince10 and you guys for taking it way too far. I know how hard it is to come out of the closet and I’ve been there. But also he clearly stated that he wasn’t in a closet to begin with. He never said he was straight or gay.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this feud between Jay and Princeton? Whose side are you on?

