5 Things To Know Before & After Coloring Your Hair — Celeb Colorist Debunks Myths

I’ve been coloring my hair for the past 15 years. So many women rely on hair dye to cover grays, add dimension and brighten your base, but there are also a lot of scary notions out there that just aren’t true!

Hair color doesn’t have to be scary! Whether you want to add lowlights, highlights or dramatically change your shade, it CAN be an easy and seamless process. And summer is the perfect time to try something new!There is a lot of misinformation out there, so we enlisted the help of Global Redken Artist Sean Godard to set the record straight. He’s breaking down the true story on hair color myths and misconceptions!

“HAIR MYTH #1: “COLORING YOUR HAIR WILL LEAVE YOUR STRANDS DRY AND BRITTLE”

Sean Godard: Fiction! Colored hair has more shine and condition compared to uncolored strands. This is especially true if a client has had a Redken Shades EQ Gloss service. Generally, the only color that will make your hair feel dry and brittle is when using a lightener to strip the color.” You can also combat that with weekly mask treatments.

“HAIR MYTH #2: “CONSTANT HAIRCOLORING STRIPS AWAY SHINE”

Godard: Fiction! Constantly coloring hair the same shade over time leaves the hair shiny and reflective. This is why Redken’s Shades EQ, a demi-permanent hair color that delivers color, shine, and condition, is our best friend.”

“HAIR MYTH #3: “COLOR PROTECTING SHAMPOOS DON’T REALLY DO ANYTHING”

Godard: Fiction! Do a swatch test using color-protective versus non-color protective shampoos and the results will be apparent. The UV filters and ceramides found in the shampoo’s formula are crucial for color protection.”

“HAIR MYTH #4: “HAIRCOLOR ADHERES BETTER TO FRESHLY WASHED HAIR”

Godard: Fact! Let’s kill the myth that dirty hair is better. Fresh hair will color better with more even results, better gray coverage, and increased longevity. “Dirty” hair is only good if you are going to be doing a global lightening like highlights. The natural oils will help protect the scalp from being agitated from the lightener.”

“HAIR MYTH #5: “IF YOU WASH YOUR HAIR WITHIN 24 HOURS OF COLORING, THE HAIRCOLOR WILL FADE DRASTICALLY”

Godard: Fiction! Once the color reaches its maximum processing time, the chemical process stops, and yes, with continued shampooing it will eventually fade, but there will be no difference between waiting three hours or waiting 24 hours post-service.”

