Amber and Matt met with Vivid Entertainment chief Steve Hirsch about the possibility of doing an X-rated video when the couple was in LA for the MTV Movie and TV Awards earlier in May. “It’s in consideration. I still have not made up my mind,” Amber told E! News on May 24. “I am not strapped for cash. I have a nice house, a nice life. I have everything I need. But I’m a business person.” She said the deal could potentially make her millions and, “Right now I’m weighing the pros and cons.”

Farrah even dissed Amber’s “Mommy Makeover” plastic surgery and slammed her for being desperate for fame. “As Amber has enough mental issues and body issues, I doubt doing a sex tape at 27 is in the right direction. Her surgery didn’t work. Good luck to Vivid and Matt and Amber, as I see all their drama and fake set up press is really not entertaining and cries to wish they were famous.”

“It’s sad how hard Amber tries to be me,” Farrah added for good measure. “Matt the conman who doesn’t even like her and is trying to pimp her out to get money for himself. This is all sad. Amber is a washed up felon.” Ouch! Amber is going to need some serious ointment to deal with that level of extreme burn!