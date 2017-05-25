Fall TV 2017 Schedule: Your Cheat Sheet To When Your Favorite Shows Will Air

Image Courtesy of CBS, CW, NBC, ABC

It’s been a whirlwind for TV fans, and Fall will bring a whole new schedule. So here’s your one-stop shop for the schedule of all the returning and new shows, and what night they’re set to be on.

Fall is a time to make some serious decisions: This is Us or Scandal? Will & Grace or The Big Bang Theory? The Gifted or Valor? Yes, those last two are both new shows that seem worth watching. Of course this season introduced a ton of new shows! NBC is adding military drama The Brave, the Will & Grace revival and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders; and CBS is adding Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T., Seal Team, Me Myself & I, and 9KJL.

ABC added Ten Days in the Valley, The Good Doctor, The Mayor, The Gospel of Kevin, and Marvel’s Inhumans; Fox has added Ghosted, The Gifted, and The Orville; and The CW has added Valor and Dynasty. The new shows are highlighted on our schedule below in bold. Of course, this is just the network programs, and doesn’t include the streaming networks or cable. After you get done watching all of the new Summer programming, click the image below to see the full size of the fall lineup.

Which of your shows are up against each other? Which will you choose?

