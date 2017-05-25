Make room for ME! I’m the leader of the free world. That’s exactly what Donald Trump seemed to be saying as he shoved the Prime Minister of Montenegro out of his way so he could strike a pose in the center of a group of NATO leaders.

Another day, another bizarre move by Donald Trump, 70! The president was walking with a group of world leaders at the NATO summit in Brussels on May 25, when he did something SO ridiculous, all we can do is roll our eyes. The president just had to be in the front of the group so he put his hand on Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, 58 of Montenegro and literally shoved him out of his way so he could be the center of attention. I wish we could say we’re shocked but how can we be when this type of behavior is an almost daily occurence.

Trump didn’t seem the least bit apologetic as he seemed oblivious, taking a moment to straighten his jacket while looking satisfied that all eyes were on him. Markovic was totally caught off-guard though since Trump did this out of nowhere. According to a tweet with a message from a White House official, Trump’s shove was simply a “casual greeting” that he’s done “many times before.” Well, as long as he’s done it many times, that makes it okay, right?! Uh wrong!

President Trump has also been making headlines recently his wife, Melania Trump, 47, who refused to hold his hand not once but twice in one week! First she swatted his hand away while on a visit to Israel on May 22 and then the very next day she dissed him again as they walked off a plane in Rome, Italy. It looks like everyone is pretty uncomfortable when it comes to the president’s hands!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Trump shoved the Prime Minister out of his way? Send us a comment down below!