Red Nose Day: Keira Knightley & More Of Your Favorite Stars Rocking The Iconic Red Nose

Confused by all the celebs wearing red noses today? Don’t be. Red Nose Day, which falls on May 25 this year, uses comedy to help raise awareness and funds for children living in poverty around the world. Stars like Keira Knightley, Mandy Moore, and more support the cause!

Most people associated red noses with clowns, but on this day, the symbolism has a much stronger and more significant meaning. Red Nose Day aims to end child poverty around the world by raising awareness and money for charities. This year, NBC will air The Red Nose Day Special that will feature comedy shows, musical performances, and films at 10 PM ET. Even if you’ve never heard of the event (don’t feel bad, it’s fairly new to Americans), surely you’ve seen celebrities wearing red noses all over the internet. The UK has been participating since 1988, but it took until 2015 for the US to catch on. We have since raised $60 million for children in need.

Celebrities like Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and Bill Nighy all support the cause year after year. If those names ring a bell, it’s because they’re the cast of Love Actually — only the best romance/Christmas movie EVER. There’s a correlation between the film and Red Nose Day because Richard Curtis, who wrote and directed the 2003 sensation, is the co-founder of Comic Relief — a non-profit organization that uses comedy to raise money for disadvantaged people. Comic Relief has established roots in ALL 50 states and 25 international countries.

In the past, big Hollywood superstars like Adele, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande have all rocked the red nose as well. Blake Shelton, Katy Perry, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, and John Legend are just a few more names. The list seriously goes on and on. If you happen to go shopping today, pick up a red nose and support the life-changing cause with your friends and family!

