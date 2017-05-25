Cleveland Cavaliers Eliminate Celtics: Will Face Golden State Warriors In 2017 NBA Finals

Rex/Shutterstock

For the third consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the NBA Finals! LeBron James and his crew defeated the Boston Celtics on May 25 to claim the Eastern Conference championship. Now, they’ll face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the title!

It may have taken them four games to do it, but the Cleveland Cavaliers finally put away the Boston Celtics to advance to their third consecutive NBA Finals. LeBron James, 32, Kyrie Irving, 25, Kevin Love, 28, and the rest of the Cavs took Avery Bradley, 26, Isaiah Thomas, 28, and the rest of Beantown’s finest to the limit, but King James’s court would not be denied. Cleveland looked the championship caliber team they’ve been throughout the playoffs, taking down the Celtics by a hearty 135-102 victory. LeBron even broke the playoff record for points with 5,989, and he’s only going to add to that when they play the Golden State Warriors in the league championship. What a superstar! He led the way with 35 points for the Cavs while Kyrie added 24.

It looked as if the Cavs, fresh off of their sweep of the Toronto Raptors, were going to bulldoze Boston in the Eastern Conference finals. They smacked around the Celtics in Game 1, winning 117-104. Game 2 was an embarrassment of historic proportions, as the Cavs set a scoring record by beating Boston by more than 40 points, blowing them out 130-86. After that, it looked as if no one could stop them – except, Boston stopped them. In one of the biggest shocks in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Boston erased the Cavs’ 21-point lead in Game 3 to win, 111-108.

Though Boston was without Isaiah, who aggravated a hip injury in Game 2, they managed to take down the mighty Cavs. It was Avery who drove a knife through every Cavs fans’ heart, nailing a 3-pointer at the very last second to give Boston the win, according to ESPN. During that game, LeBron only scored 11 points, the lowest offensive output since 2014. He knew he had a bad night, and was in no mood to answer questions afterwards.

King James snapped at a reporter, angrily saying, “What more do you want me to say?” Well, no one was saying anything after Game 4. LeBron came roaring back, scoring 34 points. Kyrie actually beat LeBron, putting up 42 points during that 112-99 win. Kevin Love, who went on a scoring rampage in Game 3, followed suite by netting 17 points.

This squad better enjoy the short break before the NBA Finals. They’re going up against a white-hot Golden State Warriors in a rematch from the 2016 NBA Finals. Step Curry, 29, Kevin Durant, 28, and the rest of the Dubs have been golden during the playoffs. They have yet to lose a single game, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. If the Cavs thought they had a challenge with this “Boston Strong” team, then they’re in for quite a series with the Warriors.

Are you excited for the 2017 NBA Finals, HollywoodLifers?

