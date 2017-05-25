Carmen Electra Reveals She’d Love To Have Made A ‘Baywatch’ Cameo – What Happened?

Rex/Shutterstock

The new ‘Baywatch’ movie hits the theaters on May 25, and among all the original series’ stars appearing in the film – spoiler alert! – Carmen Electra isn’t one of them! What? Carmen EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com the surprising reason why she wasn’t given a cameo.

While the 2017 Baywatch movie stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, Zac Efron, 29, and Kelly Rohrbach, 27, the movie makes sure to honor the original television series with – again, spoiler alert! – cameos from David Hasselhoff, 64, and Pamela Anderson, 49, (according to IMDB.) However, while the actors who originally played Mitch Buchannon and CJ Parker will light up the screen in this movie, Carmen Electra, 45, who played Lani McKenzie on Season 8, won’t be in the film! What gives? It turns out that Carmen wasn’t snubbed, as she EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she actually talked with the filmmakers about appearing in the film

“I had a great meeting with the producers of the movie,” Carmen tells HollywoodLife.com. “When we had out meeting, they said for the first [movie] it was only right – and I believe so too – to pay homage to David Hasselhoff and Pam, who ARE Baywatch. All the years of hard work [they put] into the show, I think it’s the right thing to do.” So, while Carmen would “have been into” making a cameo, both she and the film’s producers knew that the spotlight belonged to David and Pamela.

Wow. That’s really respectful from Carmen — and kind of touching that she wants her former co-stars to have their moment in the sun, so to speak. Carmen joined the show in 1997 for one season, before returning in the 2003 reunion movie, Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding. Carmen actually brought her character back for a completely different series, reprising Lani for Pacific Blue for the 1997-98 season. So, it’s no wonder she “excited” to see the reboot.

“I am very proud to have been part of Baywatch,” Carmen tells HollywoodLife.com. “It was the number one show in the world. Just imagine running [along the sand] in a g-string. You have to work out a lot.” Speaking of the iconic red swimsuit, when Carmen appeared on the HollywoodLife.com podcast, she revealed that she has her one-piece “framed” and hanging on her wall! She definitely could still rock the suit, so if Baywatch 2 gets announced, the producers better give Carmen a call.

