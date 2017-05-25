Bikram Choudhury: $8 Million Arrest Warrant Issued For Infamous Hot Yoga Guru

REX/Shutterstock

A Los Angeles judge turned up the heat on Bikram Choudhury — a hot yoga instructor who reportedly failed to pay his former lawyer in a sexual harassment case. Now, an $8 million arrest warrant was issued for the infamous guru on May 24.

Nama’stay away from California! That’s exactly what Bikram Choudhury, 70, did when he fled the state to avoid paying his former lawyer, Minakshi Jafa-Bodden, a staggering $6 million in his sexual harassment case from 2016, according to BBC. Trouble with the law eventually caught up with the founder of Bikram Yoga on May 24, when a Los Angeles judge issued a warrant for his arrest. The judge also reportedly set his bail for $8 million. Now the bygone millionaire has an important decision to make, either make bail or serve time in prison.

As we previously told you, Bikram found himself in the middle of a shocking sexual harassment claim in 2016. Minakshi, who used to handle legal and international affairs at his yoga studio from 2011 to 2013, claimed he made inappropriate advances at her and even FIRED her for refusing to cover up the investigation into a rape allegation. A lawyer for Minakshi says she will continue pursuing her former employer for “however long it takes, wherever it takes” until justice is served.

Contrary to popular belief, Bikram isn’t exactly the multi-millionaire he once was. Not only can he not afford to pay Minakshi, he also might not be able to make bail. During his trail last year, the infamous yoga instructor claimed that he was nearly bankrupt because of the high cost of legal fees and because his yoga business was no longer booming, according to BBC. Clearly this puts Bikram in a very sticky situation.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bikram deserves to sit behind bars? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.