Bernice Burgos Shares Sexy Bikini Pic In Trinidad: Sending T.I. A Message?

Bernice Burgos can’t stop showing off her insane body and we’ve got her sexiest snap yet! The model has been on a roll, posting sultry pics in tiny bikinis! And, it seems like she’s trying to grab the attention of T.I. after his attempts to keep their romance on the ‘down low.’

Bernice Burgos, has never looked hotter! The model took to Instagram on May 24, to show off her rock hard abs in the tiniest bikini we’ve ever seen! Bernice put her cleavage on display, as well as some long braids, in the throwback from her time in Trinidad.

And, we couldn’t help but notice that Bernice has been posting more and more revealing photos as of late. Her excessive posts could have something to do with the fact that she’s not too happy with T.I., 36, at the moment. Although she and the rapper are still together, Bernice is been complaining that he’s purposely hiding their relationship.

While T.I. accepted his ex, Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘ divorce papers at the end of April 2017, the two are still in the midst of officially ending things. Not to mention, their split is still fresh. However, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Bernice is having a bit of a hard time accepting that T.I. has to deal with his ex right now.

“Bernice isn’t being too understanding,” a source close to T.I. told us. “She‘s starting to complain that she feels like he’s hiding their relationship. She’s nagging at him to take her out somewhere public. She‘s wants all the attention she can get.” Damn.

Right now, T.I. is trying to keep their relationship on the “down low,” and he regrets “letting it get so public so fast,” our source said. The rapper doesn’t want to upset his new girl, Bernice, but he’s just in a tough position right now.

Speaking of sticky situations, T.I. was in one on May 23 when Tiny went nuts on Bernice. The model called Tip’s office number at the home he and Tiny, 41, share, and Tiny picked up! As soon as Tiny heard Bernice’s voice, she started yelling that the model was the cause of her broken marriage to T.I, our source said. Yikes.

Like we told you, T.I finally accepted Tiny’s divorce papers after she filed all the way back in Dec. 2016. Although they’ve attempted to fix their marriage, things were just too far gone. Now, T.I.’s in a new relationship with Bernice, and Tiny’s even been cozying up to her rumored hookup, Floyd Mayweather, 40.

T.I. and Tiny are also in the last season of their Vh1 show, The Family Hustle. In a new clip for the May 29 episode, the pair are seen fighting over their “infidelities” and they seem to reference Bernice and Floyd! Watch it right here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and T.I. will ever get back together?

