Bella Thorne Sits On Scott Disick’s Lap — Flaunting More Pool PDA In Cannes

These two just can’t keep their hands off each other! In a brand new photo from Bella Thorne and Scott Disick’s scandalous Cannes vacation, the actress literally crawled into his lap as he rubbed up on her toned booty in tight, pink pants.

GET A ROOM! Scott Disick, 33, and Bella Thorne, 19, have been ALL over each other for the past few days in Cannes. One day they’re basically dry humping in swimsuits with a bottle of rosé nearby, the next they’re making out on a pool deck, and on May 24, the model-turned actress snuggled up in her new man’s lap. Honestly, this feels kinda’ strange the say, but this may be the happiest fans have seen Scott in a LONG time. The reality hunk couldn’t get that smile off his face as he cradled Bella (who was surprisingly fully dressed this time) in his arms out of the patio. SEE BELLA SITTING ON SCOTT’S LAP HERE.

Regardless if you love or loathe Scott and Bella as a potential couple, who can blame the guy for letting off some steam with a younger woman? Things with Kourtney Kardashian got so complicated towards the end, but his fling with the blonde beauty look effortless and relaxed. Not to mention, she’s a total free spirit who cleans up really, really nicely. If you’re vacationing in Cannes, you better come prepared with a legendary closet. Bella totally turned things around from her bikini boho babe look to an avant-garde dress that exposed her cleavage and legs. Could she be dressing up to impress her new fling?

And speaking of flings, Bella’s friends and family may be right when they say she shouldn’t fall hard for Scott. Firstly, nobody is completely convinced that he’s over Kourtney. Secondly, even Kylie Jenner warned the former Disney star to stay away from “the charming player.” He’s had like, a million flavors of the week, so nobody would really be surprised if he dumped Bella at the drop of a hat for another woman.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott and Bella’s PDA? Cute, or over the top?

