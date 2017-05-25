Scott Disick & Bella Thorne: She’s ‘Heartbroken’ After He Ditched Her For His Ex

SplashNews

Don’t hate the player, hate the game? After seeing Scott Disick pack on the PDA with Chloe Bartoli, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Bella Thorne is ‘heartbroken.’ Taking to social media, Bella acknowledged how the ‘Cannes life’ isn’t for her.

Bella Thorne, 19, is no longer having a blast in France. The Famous In Love actress was photographed cuddling up with Scott Disick on May 24, but in less than 24 hours, he was spotted smooching his former flame, Chloe Bartoli, 26, at the same location. After seeing their PDA-filled pics by the pool, Bella couldn’t help but feel used. “Bella’s heartbroken over this, she’s never been treated like this,” a source close to Bella tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She went from having the best time to just wanting to go home.” Uh oh!

“Thank God she has her sister Dani there so she’s not alone,” our insider added. “She’s not serious with Scott, but she was not expecting him to ditch out on her like this. She was so depressed over it she skipped the AmfAR Gala and spent the night in her sister’s room instead.” Bella and Scott first fueled romance rumors with their dates in Los Angeles and then took things to the next level by sharing a villa on the French Riviera, lounging poolside together.

Bella eventually took to Twitter after photos surfaced of Scott and Chloe packing on PDA. She wrote, “Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me.” Looking rather somber, she re-connected with her fans on Snapchat, sharing a sultry selfie. “Amfar ready in bed haha,” Bella joked. During their trip to Cannes, Scott was seen grabbing her boob and sipping on Rosé. She also sat on his lap, so it was a shock when his ex Chloe arrived. Scott and the stylist have been linked since 2015!

Prior to their trip, the 19-year-old former Disney star played a game of “Questions or Confessions” with Buzzfeed and revealed several of her biggest secrets. Bella’s very first confession was “I have a fear of being alone,” so Scott’s actions in France clearly didn’t sit all too well with her!

Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017

