Bella Thorne Reminds Scott Disick What He’s Missing In Racy Instagram Pic

Look at those abs! After Scott Disick reunited with his ex, Chloe Bartoli, Bella Thorne took to Instagram to flaunt her hot body and show Scott what he’s now missing. See the photo here!

It feels like just yesterday (oh, wait, it was!) that Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 33, were getting cozy and showing off some major PDA in Cannes. But now, bad boy Scott appears to be moving on, as he was spotted canoodling with his gorgeous ex, Chloe Bartoli, 26, on May 24. So Bella struck back hard by showing off her sexy physique on Instagram!

The Shake It Up actress posted a very showy Instagram photo to her followers on May 25 and it definitely has people talking. After a short-lived steamy fling with Scott, Bella seems to be using social media to let him see what he’s missing. In the photo, she is wearing a barely there bikini while standing in a pool under a bright blue sky and letting it all out (perfect abs and armpit hair included!). “Beautiful skies you have #Cannes” reads the post’s caption.

It seems a lot can certainly change in less than a week and although Bella looks carefree in her most recent photo, we can’t help but think she must feel some bitterness towards Scott. After being labeled his “revenge hook up” by sources and clearly replaced with a former flame, Bella is undoubtedly taking in her fair share of relationship drama! Was Scott really using her just to get back at long time love Kourtney Kardashian? Now that it’s over, is Bella ready to be happy and single or will she be like Scott and find someone else to move on with? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, we’ll definitely look forward to more of her storytelling photos!

